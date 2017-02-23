Clermont Chamber of Commerce Salute to Leaders Awards 2017
The Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation proudly announces recipients of the prestigious Salute to Leaders Awards. These recipients are individuals and groups being honored for their contributions to the Clermont County community in various fields: Civic, Community Project, Education, Environmental, Health Care, Humanitarian, Human Services, Military, Parks & Recreation, Rural Interests, Safety & Justice, Youth Leadership.
The 2017 Salute to Leaders honorees are as follows:
• David Gooch
Wm H. Over Leadership
Award
• George “Mac”
Hickman
Civic Award
• Turkey Day 5K/10K
Race
Community Project
Award
• Jon Quatman
Education Award
• Pilots for Christ,
Tri-State Chapter
Faith-Based Award
• Bob Proud
Over-N-Over Lifetime
Achievement Award
• Operation Sunshine
Cincinnati Board of
Realtors
Humanitarian Award
• Ruth Ann Webb
Human Services Award
• Cincinnati Therapeutic
Riding &
Horsemanship
Military Award
• People for Clermont
Parks
Parks & Recreation
Award
• Jerry Krebs
Rural Interests Awards
• Captain Jeff Sellars
Safety & Justice Award
• Dylan Young
Up-N-Over Youth
Leadership Award
• Joesph Liotta
Batavia Township
• Rick Jennings
Franklin Township
• Goshen Lions Club
Goshen Township
• Adam Bailey
Jackson Township
• Robert Vogt
Miami Township
• Joyce Benjamin
Monroe Township
• Lions Reach Out
Ohio Township
• Pierce Township Parks
and Nature Spaces
Committee
Pierce Township
• Matt Rose
Stonelick Township
• Jerry Trester
Tate Township
• Makenzie Mills
Union Township
• William “Bill” Kabler
Washington Township
• John McCullum
Wayne Township
• Phil and Mary Boyd
Williamsburg Township
• Amy Van Strien
City of Loveland
• By Golly’s
City of Milford
The Honorees will be presented on Wednesday, March 22 with a dinner and awards ceremony at the Oasis Conference Center in Loveland. Tickets are $30 for individuals, $600 for sponsored table of eight (8), available online at ClermontChamber.com or by calling (513) 576-5000.
Salute to Leaders is sponsored by: Park National Bank, American Modern Insurance Group, Brixey & Meyer, Lykins Energy Solutions, Siemens PLM Software, The Clermont Sun, The Lyon Group, Total Quality Logistics LLC, and Union Township.
