February 23rd, 2017

The Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation proudly announces recipients of the prestigious Salute to Leaders Awards. These recipients are individuals and groups being honored for their contributions to the Clermont County community in various fields: Civic, Community Project, Education, Environmental, Health Care, Humanitarian, Human Services, Military, Parks & Recreation, Rural Interests, Safety & Justice, Youth Leadership.

The 2017 Salute to Leaders honorees are as follows:

• David Gooch

Wm H. Over Leadership

Award

• George “Mac”

Hickman

Civic Award

• Turkey Day 5K/10K

Race

Community Project

Award

• Jon Quatman

Education Award

• Pilots for Christ,

Tri-State Chapter

Faith-Based Award

• Bob Proud

Over-N-Over Lifetime

Achievement Award

• Operation Sunshine

Cincinnati Board of

Realtors

Humanitarian Award

• Ruth Ann Webb

Human Services Award

• Cincinnati Therapeutic

Riding &

Horsemanship

Military Award

• People for Clermont

Parks

Parks & Recreation

Award

• Jerry Krebs

Rural Interests Awards

• Captain Jeff Sellars

Safety & Justice Award

• Dylan Young

Up-N-Over Youth

Leadership Award

• Joesph Liotta

Batavia Township

• Rick Jennings

Franklin Township

• Goshen Lions Club

Goshen Township

• Adam Bailey

Jackson Township

• Robert Vogt

Miami Township

• Joyce Benjamin

Monroe Township

• Lions Reach Out

Ohio Township

• Pierce Township Parks

and Nature Spaces

Committee

Pierce Township

• Matt Rose

Stonelick Township

• Jerry Trester

Tate Township

• Makenzie Mills

Union Township

• William “Bill” Kabler

Washington Township

• John McCullum

Wayne Township

• Phil and Mary Boyd

Williamsburg Township

• Amy Van Strien

City of Loveland

• By Golly’s

City of Milford

The Honorees will be presented on Wednesday, March 22 with a dinner and awards ceremony at the Oasis Conference Center in Loveland. Tickets are $30 for individuals, $600 for sponsored table of eight (8), available online at ClermontChamber.com or by calling (513) 576-5000.

Salute to Leaders is sponsored by: Park National Bank, American Modern Insurance Group, Brixey & Meyer, Lykins Energy Solutions, Siemens PLM Software, The Clermont Sun, The Lyon Group, Total Quality Logistics LLC, and Union Township.