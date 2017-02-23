City of Milford to hold special meeting
February 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
Public Notice: Agenda
City of Milford special Council Meeting 745 Center Street
Tuesday – February 28th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Call to Order
Pledge of Allegiance
Moment of Silence
Roll Call
Work Session For the Purpose of Discussing Milford/Main
Adjourn
