City of Milford to hold special meeting

February 23rd, 2017    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

Public Notice: Agenda

City of Milford special Council Meeting 745 Center Street
Tuesday – February 28th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Call to Order
Pledge of Allegiance
Moment of Silence
Roll Call

Work Session For the Purpose of Discussing Milford/Main

Adjourn

SHARE: share on facebook share on digg share on linkedin share on stumbleupon email to a friend
«
»

Leave a Reply

 
  • best of clermont

  • Cloudy
    Cloudy
    32°F
    real feel: 24°F
    humidity: 50%
    wind speed: 4 m/s W
     
  • E.C. Nurre Funeral Homes
  • Holman GMC
  • Health Source of Ohio

    • Copyright © 2011-16 Clermont Sun Publishing Company.