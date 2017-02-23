February 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Several members of the Cincinnati Eastside Rotary Club were recognized recently for their volunteerism and service to the community.

In a celebration of those who go above and beyond to support individuals with disabilities, Rotarians Bob Pautke and Heather Frye were recognized at the sixth annual Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCDD) Good Fortune Recognition Dinner.

Fellow Rotarian and CCDD Superintendent, Dan Ottke, presented Heather Frye with the Volunteer Appreciation Award and Bob Pautke with the prestigious Community Leader of the Year Award. Dr. Greg Sojka, a fellow member of Cincinnati Eastside Rotary, served as master of ceremonies for the event.

Rotary International Foundation recently recognized Sandy Shevers, executive vice president, Sportsman’s Market, Inc. (Sporty’s), as a Paul Harris Fellow.

The presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow is The Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for significant support of humanitarian and educational programs worldwide.

It is named for Rotary founder, Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer who started Rotary International with three business associates in 1905.

Shevers, a charter member of the Cincinnati Eastside Rotary, is a two-time Paul Harris Fellow.

“We are very proud of the significant contributions Rotarians are making in the community,” said Cincinnati Eastside Rotary President, Eric Radtke. “These individuals exemplify the principles of Rotary and are testament to our belief in ‘service above self’.”

Cincinnati-Eastside Rotary engages in fellowship, service and education each Wednesday during luncheon meetings that begin at noon at Ivy Hills Country Club in Newtown.

Its members represent a vast range of business, non-profit and government leaders striving to improve communities.

For more information or to join, please visit www.CincinnatiEastsideRotary.org.