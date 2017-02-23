February 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) announced that State Representative John Becker (R-Union Township) has been appointed to serve on three Ohio House committees.

During the 132nd General Assembly, Becker will serve on the following committees:

• State & Local Government

• Ways & Means

• Federalism & Interstate Relations

“Keeping government accountable and its power properly allocated are two areas I am passionate about,” said Becker. “I am pleased to have been appointed by Speaker Rosenberger to committees that will allow me to pursue those goals.”

Additionally, Speaker Rosenberger appointed Rep. Becker to serve on the Clermont County Transportation Improvement District Board of Trustees.

Becker is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 65th District in northwestern Clermont County, which includes Loveland, Milford, Newtownsville and Owensville, as well as Goshen, Miami, Stonelick, Union and Wayne townships.