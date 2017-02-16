February 16th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, compassionate, quality care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that Mercy Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine has a sports injury hotline available 24/7 to connect patients with specialists on the same day or next business day.

“If you are injured playing a sport or just being active, you can call Mercy Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine’s sports injury hotline at 844-9GO-PLAY (946-7529) to set up an appointment with a sports medicine specialist that day or the next business day,” said Denver Stanfield, MD, Medical Director of Mercy Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. “The sooner you can get treated, the sooner you can get back to your healthy, active life.”

The hotline has connected patients ranging in age from the teens through to 70+ experiencing everything from a calf injury while hiking through to golfing elbow.

The hotline supplements Mercy Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine’s convenient after-hours sports injury care and Saturday morning sports injury clinics throughout Cincinnati, which have served several thousand patients.

“Clinicians at these locations can assess all types of orthopaedic and sports injuries so you can get those sprains, pulls and twists treated right away and get back enjoying your life,” said Dr. Stanfield. “No appointment is necessary.”

In Fairfield, the After Hours Clinic is open from 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. The clinic is located at the Mercy Health – Fairfield HealthPlex on the Fairfield Hospital Campus at 3050 Mack Road, 45014. For more information, please call 513-924-8220.

In Anderson, the After Hours Clinic is open from 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1p.m on Saturday. The clinic is located at 7575 Five Mile Road, 45230. For more information, please call 513-624-4100.

Mercy Health also offers Saturday morning sports injury clinics at the following locations:

Bridgetown — Cincinnati SportsMedicine and Orthopaedic Center

6045 Bridgetown Road, Suite 4, Cincinnati, OH 45248

513-347-9999

Saturdays, 8-10 a.m. during the school year

Crestview Hills — Cincinnati SportsMedicine and Orthopaedic Center

328 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, KY 41017

513-347-9999

Saturdays, 9-10 a.m., August-December

Mason — Cincinnati SportsMedicine and Orthopaedic Center

5236 Socialville Foster Road, Mason, OH 45040

513-347-9999

Saturdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m., August-December

Anderson — Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine

7575 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati, OH 45230

513-624-4100

Saturdays, 9 a.m.1- p.m., August-December

Fairfield HealthPlex

3050 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH 45014

513-924-8220

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., August-December

Mercy Health is the source for the most comprehensive sports medicine care in Cincinnati, with an easily accessible network of healthcare professionals providing the most modern care available for athletes of all levels; athletic trainer coverage for over 30 local high schools and colleges, multiple club sports and performing arts organizations, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Red Hawks and the Cincinnati Ballet; outpatient rehabilitation with special attention to restoring function; injury prevention training; performance training and an ongoing commitment to education and research.