February 16th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

RiverHills Bank is proud to announce the addition of David A. Fallis to the bank’s Commercial Lending Team.

David joins RiverHills Bank with over 25 years of banking experience in the Clermont and Brown County markets. David will primarily be focusing his efforts on commercial clients in Clermont County. David and family reside in Bethel, Ohio, where David is the coach of the Bethel Tate Girls Varsity Basketball Team.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to join the RiverHills Team,” said David.

“I am looking forward to serving clients and helping them grow, thrive and prosper in our local communities.”

Ed Wood, Executive Vice President of RiverHills Bank commented, “David is going to be a strong asset to the bank’s commercial team and will bring personal attention and service to our clients, a quality which can only be found at true community bank.”