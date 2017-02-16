February 16th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society (GMAHS) is accepting artists for the 12th Annual Art Affaire. This art and fine craft outdoor show will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 (11 AM to 5 PM) on Main Street in historic Milford, Ohio 45150.

“I very much enjoy participating in Art Affaire,” says 2016 best of show winner, David Hunt. “The event is extremely well organized, and the historic venue of Milford’s Main Street is a perfect outdoor art setting. This is definitely one of the best shows in the area, and I can’t say enough about the friendliness and dedication of the Art Affaire staff and volunteers.”

Art Affaire is a juried show featuring exhibits in the following areas – painting, drawing, photography, paper, print making, clay, glass, mixed media, jewelry, leather, metal, sculpture, wood, basketry, and fiber. In 2016, there were over 100 participating artists. The event is open to any artist meeting the criteria, and the application deadline is April 20, 2017.

“Each year Art Affaire continues to grow – more artists, more activities and more visitors,” says Donna Amann, administrator, GMAHS. “The streets are filled with artists and customers, and we expect even larger participation this year. Art Affaire is definitely building a reputation as an outstanding local and regional community event.”

Art Affaire recognizes artists with awards and cash prizes in selected categories with $200 for Best of Show; $100 for first place; and, $50 for second place. More details are available in the Call to Artists document available by request to artaffaire@milfordhistory.net; or, visit www.MilfordHistory.net and click on the Art Affaire page to download the document.