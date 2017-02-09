Virginia F. Anstaett, 91
Virginia F. Anstaett passed away peacefully on January 26, 2017. She was born to John and Clara Paff on December 26, 1925. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Kenneth Anstaett, her loving daughter, Sherry Wells and her siblings, Frank and Cliff Paff and Christina Campbell.
Loving mother of Connie (Dan) Bare, Sandy (Jim) McElroy and Jerry Anstaett. Mother-in-law of Dennis G. Wells.
She also leaves her grandchildren whom she loved so dearly: Kenny, Kelly, Kevin, Deanna, Scott, Ryan and Brandon; Great-grandchildren: Josie, Matthew, Katelyn, Carson, Zach, Kendra, Eva, Emily, Rylee, Jessica and Reagan and many nieces, nephews, friends and her best friend, the late Barbie.
Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family at Batavia Union Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Clermont Senior Services. Moore Family Funeral Homes.
