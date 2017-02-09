February 9th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Masonic Fraternity this year observes the 300th anniversary of modern Freemasonry, and the more than 80,000 Masonic members in 480 Masonic lodges in Ohio are making plans for the celebration.

On June 24, 1717, in London, England, four lodges decided to create the Grand “Lodge of England,” Tim Redick, Master of Russellville Lodge, explained. And this structure of organization has continued for three centuries and has spread around the world.”

“Masonic lodges existed before that time,” he said, “But the 1717 date represents the basic, creative step in the overall continuity and agreement of principles that still govern the international fraternity we have today.”

The Grand Lodge of Ohio was formed in 1808, and observed its 200th anniversary a few years ago.

In the United States, there are 51 Grand Lodges — one for each state, plus the District of Columbia. Total U.S. membership numbers nearly 1.2 million.

The Ohio observance begins on March 25, with a “Grand Master’s Class.”

This class will allow new members to complete all initiation work in one day. Normally, weeks or months are required for the process. On that Saturday, initiation ceremonies will be held simultaneously in many locations across Ohio.

Locally on March 25, 2017, candidates from the Sixth Masonic District, covering Brown and Clermont County, will join with candidates from the First Masonic District in Hamilton County. Ceremonies will be in the Cincinnati Masonic Center located at 317 E 5th St, Cincinnati, Ohio beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at approximately 3 p.m.

Lunch will also be provided.

In addition, large Masonic dinner celebrations are planned for June 24 across Ohio to culminate the 300th-year observances.

Throughout the year, local lodges also will have their own anniversary dinners, open houses, educational meetings, and new member gatherings.

“2017 is going to be a great year,” Ohio Grand Master Douglas N. Kaylor, of Dayton, said.

Kaylor added, “The world is changing and once again men are looking for benefits that come from uniting with like-minded men dedicated to living well, to doing right, and to standing up for their beliefs when others seem to be stumbling.”

For more information or to register before the deadline of March 1st, contact any of the following Lodges:

