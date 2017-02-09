February 9th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

On March 18th from 9-noon, the Clermont Co. Democratic Party will be hosting their annual St. Patrick’s Day Pancake Breakfast at their headquarters at 174 E. Main St. in downtown Batavia. There is no charge although donations will be accepted. It is open to the public—not just registered democrats.

The organization is interested in what the public is concerned about and what issues our community, state, and nation should be focused on. This is your opportunity to have your voice heard.