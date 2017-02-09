Clermont library seeks makers for its one-day exhibit of projects
The Maker Festival is returning June 17 and makers are needed.
If you make something unique and want to share it with library patrons, visit the Clermont County Public Library’s website for an application, clermontlibrary.org.
Scroll towards the bottom of the homepage.
The Maker Festival is a one-day exhibit where non-commercial and commercial makers can demonstrate their projects.
Makers will be selected on how unique their projects are and if they fit in the library’s space.
Library staff members are looking for exhibits that are interactive and highlight the process of making things.
Approved makers must complete the library’s performer contract.
Submission deadline is April 1. Acceptance notifications will be made April 14.
For more information about the Maker Festival or the Clermont County Public Library, visit clermontlibrary.org. What will your discover?
