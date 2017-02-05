February 5th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

As the winter sports season begins to wind down, local bowling and girls’ basketball teams learned their sectional tournament fates this past weekend.

Seed meetings were held for both sports on Sunday, Feb. 5 with brackets released shortly after. In Division I, the Glen Este Lady Trojans drew the eighth overall seed, the highest of any county team. Glen Este faces Seton on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at Sycamore High School. Milford faces off against Oak Hills in the game directly preceding the Lady Trojans’ tilt. The Lady Eagles hit the court for their sectional opener at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. Amelia drew Mount Healthy in their first-round match. The Lady Barons battle the Lady Owls at noon on Feb. 18. That game takes place at Lakota East High School. With a victory, the Lady Barons would face the second-seeded Mason Lady Comets on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

In Division II, New Richmond, Goshen and Batavia will all compete at Walnut Hills High School. Goshen drew the #2 seed in the sectional and will face off against Taylor on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Batavia faces Shroder after the completion of the Goshen/Taylor contest.

New Richmond also travels to Walnut Hills. The Lady Lions drew a first-round match with Mariemont on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:30.

In Division III, the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats drew East Clinton in their first-round match at Wilmington High School on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. The Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers drew North College Hill in their opener, held at Wilmington on Feb. 18 at 12:30. Should Bethel-Tate advance, they will face off against the Ripley Lady Jays on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

The county’s third Division III school travels to Fairfield High School for their sectional opener. The Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets face Madeira on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

Finally, The Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals drew a first-round matchup against New Miami at Monroe High School on Feb. 18. That game is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m.