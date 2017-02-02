Using local foods

February 2nd, 2017    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

Participants at previous Buy Local Foods Seminar discuss strategies to promote consumption of fresh local foods

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, Catholic Rural Life, the OK River Valley Chapter of OEFFA (Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Ass’n) and the Adams-Brown Diabetes Education Coalition will sponsor the Tenth Annual Buy Local Foods Seminar.  Dan Remley PhD, Field Specialist in Food, Nutrition and Wellness with the Ohio State University Extension, will give the keynote speech about fighting food deserts while promoting local, nutritious foods.  He will also lead small group discussions on how food choice systems have been used in food pantries to promote healthy foods and on the formation of community food/hunger councils.

In addition, there will be other workshops and discussions on topics such as stone milling local grains, raising beef cooperatively and sustainably, wild edibles and hazelnuts.    The seminar will be held at St. George Parish Hall, 509 East State Street (State Route 125) Georgetown, Ohio 45121 from 1:45 to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, call Julie Kline (937) 515-1807 or Pat Hornschemeier (513) 752-0647. No charge. Everyone welcome.

SHARE: share on facebook share on digg share on linkedin share on stumbleupon email to a friend
«
»

Leave a Reply

 
  • best of clermont

  • Sunny
    Sunny
    35°F
    real feel: 32°F
    humidity: 28%
    wind speed: 3 m/s WNW
     
  • E.C. Nurre Funeral Homes
  • Holman GMC
  • Health Source of Ohio

    • Copyright © 2011-16 Clermont Sun Publishing Company.