On Sunday, February 19, 2017, Catholic Rural Life, the OK River Valley Chapter of OEFFA (Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Ass’n) and the Adams-Brown Diabetes Education Coalition will sponsor the Tenth Annual Buy Local Foods Seminar. Dan Remley PhD, Field Specialist in Food, Nutrition and Wellness with the Ohio State University Extension, will give the keynote speech about fighting food deserts while promoting local, nutritious foods. He will also lead small group discussions on how food choice systems have been used in food pantries to promote healthy foods and on the formation of community food/hunger councils.

In addition, there will be other workshops and discussions on topics such as stone milling local grains, raising beef cooperatively and sustainably, wild edibles and hazelnuts. The seminar will be held at St. George Parish Hall, 509 East State Street (State Route 125) Georgetown, Ohio 45121 from 1:45 to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, call Julie Kline (937) 515-1807 or Pat Hornschemeier (513) 752-0647. No charge. Everyone welcome.