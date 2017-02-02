February 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The Bethel-Tate Tigers welcomed Aiken and North College Hill to campus on Jan. 25 for the first round of the state dual team wrestling tournament.

While the Tigers may have been hospitable to their opponents before the match, they held nothing back on the mat.

After Aiken defeated North College Hill 48-24, thanks in large part to winning five matches via forfeit, the Falcons suited up against the host Bethel-Tate Tigers.

Zack Gutknecht won the first match for the Tigers in the 106-pound class, pinning Damon Johnson in 1:20.

Trey Sander (113), Justin Royer (120) and Michael Whittington (126) won the next three matches via forfeit, giving Bethel-Tate a 24-0 lead.

The Tigers continued their winning ways in the 132-pound class, with Robby Perkins defeating Aiken’s Gianni Simmons via tech fall (21-6).

In the 138-pound class, Matt Hall defeated his opponent, Ricoe Bush, via pin in 53 seconds, giving the Tigers a 41-0 lead.

Jonah Blankenship (145) and Ryan Peters (152) won the next two matches via forfeit.

In the 160-pound match, Jordan Newberry pinned Keoni Jones in just six seconds, putting the Tigers up 59-0.

Owen Holtke pinned Elijah Kirby in 39 seconds in the 170-pound match, and teammate Tyler Buschard earned a victory in the 182-pound bout by defeating Ingguls Evans 15-11.

In the 195-pound class, Wyatt O’Neil defeated Antrayel Horton via pin in 1:27. Bradley Lewis pinned David Shaw in 1:26 in the 220-pound match, and Kermit Beckworth ended the dual by pinning Donte Ballinger in 58 seconds in the 285-pound bout, putting the Tigers ahead 80-0. Bethel-Tate was awarded an 81st point via penalty after an Aiken wrestler threw their headgear. With the 81-0 victory, the Tigers advanced to the regional semifinals for the second consecutive season.

The Tigers fell to Williamsburg 40-30 in the regional semis last season at Versailles High School. This time, the Tigers will host the regional semifinal matches. Bethel-Tate will face Clermont Northeastern on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. Preble Shawnee faces Troy Christian in the other semifinal. The regional finals will be held approximately 20 minutes after the completion of the regional semifinal matches, with the winner heading to the state quarterfinals at St. John Arena in Columbus on Feb. 12, 2017.