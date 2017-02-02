St. Louis School second quarter honor roll

February 2nd, 2017

1st  HONORS

4th Grade: Anna Blair, Gabriella Boland, Kaitlin Brown

5th Grade: Levi Holden

6th Grade: Xavier Carnicom, Max Gildea, Rachel Noschang, Larissa Shoemake, Tori Strobl, Jayden Trimble

7th  Grade: Ryan Blair, Carolyn Bockhorst, Daniel Broussard, Logan Carlier, David Gardner, Josey Gerrard, Elena Scheffter, Shelby Sheppard

8th Grade: Dallas Huxel, Megan Raab, Dani Shoemake

2nd HONORS

4th Grade: Ellie Breitenstein, Audrey Gildea, Alex Heller, Hunter Ross, Mason Ross, Joey Trimble

5th Grade: Abbie Broussard, Will Mathews, Nicholas Raab, Evie Thompson

6th Grade: Alex Bernhardt, Ethan Gardner, Vincent Hughes, Nathan Kulbe, Jack McGreevy, Nick Rose, Ben Scheffter, Dylan Wilson

7th Grade: Skylar Clark, Kylee Freeman, Hannah Heller, Claire Schrinner

8th Grade: Travis Davidson, Henry Ellison, Hayden Roberts

