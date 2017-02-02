February 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Shirley Hains, 66 of Hanover passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at the Selma Markowitz Care Center in Newark.

She was born October 21, 1950 in Cincinnati, OH to the late John P. and Beulah (Adkins) Quesenberry. A graduate of Clermont Northeastern High School, Shirley retired from J.P. Morgan-Chase as a Vice-President.

She was a member of Marne United Methodist Church. Shirley loved to play sports, especially softball and volleyball. She was a 2-time Ohio Archery Champion, an avid gardener and lover of nature and the outdoors.

Shirley enjoyed camping with her husband, Carl. Above all, Shirley was a selfless woman; a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Carl Hains, whom she married May 10, 2003; children, Shane (Sandra) Welker of Loveland, OH, Ryan (Debbie) Welker of Cincinnati, OH, Eric (Sharae) Hains of Hanover and Jenna Hains of New Albany; a brother, Jerry Quesenberry of Batavia, OH; sisters, Janet Minnick of Batavia, OH and Lois Rose of Williamsburg, OH; 7 grandchildren, Logan, Carson, and Caitlyn Welker; Audrey, Amanda and Colby Hains; and Andrea Wolcott.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Quesenberry and a sister, Wilda Quesenberry.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no public services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marne United Methodist Church or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.

The Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

