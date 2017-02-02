February 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced today that Matt Owen will serve as Staff Director and Chief Counsel of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), of which Portman is chair. statement:

“_For the last two years, I have relied on Matt’s advice and counsel on a variety of important policy and legal issues. He’s an exceptionally talented attorney and I’m grateful he will lead my team at the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations as we work to deliver results for the people of Ohio.”

Matt Owen previously served as PSI’s chief counsel and as general counsel to Portman. A graduate of the University of Michigan Law School and the University of Texas at Austin, Owen is a former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and Tenth Circuit Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, and was a Bristow Fellow in the Office of the Solicitor General at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Before joining Portman’s staff, Owen served as chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights.

The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is the Senate’s premier investigative body. PSI has a long, bipartisan history of high-profile, long-term, impactful investigations, and over the last two years have conducted a groundbreaking investigation of online sex trafficking, as well as significant and effective oversight of federal agencies.