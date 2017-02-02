February 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Kimberly Bernice (McLain) Petri, age 56 of Moscow, Ohio, died Saturday, January 28 at her home. She was an assistant manager at the McDonald’s in New Richmond, Ohio. Kim was born December 25, 1960 in Covington, Kentucky the daughter of the late Robert and Lillie (Dykes) McLain. She was also preceded in death by her brother – Jack McLain.

Kim is survived by her husband – Tony Petri; one son – James Carrington of Batavia, Ohio; three grandchildren; one sister – Jewell McLain of Aberdeen, Ohio; one half-sister – Karen Cook (Donald) of Round Lake, Illinois; two half-brothers – Gary McLain (Vicki) of Cincinnati, Ohio and J.T. Chaney of Ripley, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, also at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the funeral service.

