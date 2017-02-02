February 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

House Democratic Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) announced state Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) will serve as the top Democratic member of the Ohio House Finance Subcommittee on Agriculture, Development and Natural Resources for the new legislative session.

In her leadership role, Kelly will help parse through several billions of dollars in proposed state budget expenditures for multiple state agencies, which in the past included departments that manage water safety, consumer protections, economic development programs and fracking regulations and safety.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides the aisle to create stronger communities and more opportunity for families in our district and across the state,” said Kelly.

Kelly will also help shape and refine public policy on the following committees during the 132nd General Assembly:

• Finance

• Economic Development, Commerce and Labor

• Civil Justice

• Aging and Long Term Care

The House of Representatives has 21 standing committees now after House Republicans slightly altered the committee structure for the 132nd General Assembly.

The Judiciary Committee was split into two separate Criminal and Civil Justice Committees, committees on state and local government were consolidated, and several new committees – including Aging & Long-Term Care and Federalism & Interstate Relations – were established, among other changes.

Committees are held any time before or after House floor sessions and are open to the public. House Finance Committee is generally broadcast live on the internet. The Ohio Senate recently announced they would begin to livestream additional standing committees, but the House has not yet indicated whether it will follow suit.

Kelly was elected to her first term in November and sworn in earlier this month. As a representative for men and women at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union and a former Norwood city council member, the Cincinnati lawmaker is working to build on the experience she’s gained from both her professional and personal life to help improve the lives of everyday Ohioans.