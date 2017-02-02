February 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

By the time the final buzzer sounded on Glen Este’s non-conference home match against Western Brown on Saturday, Jan. 28, Trojans head coach Craig Reick had two reasons to celebrate.

The first could be seen on the scoreboard, as Glen Este earned a 52-34 victory over Western Brown. The second was more personal, as fans and players joined forces after the game to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Reick.

The win was about as good a birthday present as a coach could ask for.

Glen Este played well in the first quarter, jumping ahead 15-7 thanks to six points from Brad Gardner. The Trojans led 21-17 with just over three minutes remaining in the half, only to finish the period on a 9-2 run to take a 30-19 lead into the break.

Reick said the Trojans’ offense connected on a few more baskets and the defense did a better job matching up against the Broncos, which allowed Glen Este to end the half strong.

“We made a couple more shots,” Reick said. “We missed some early shots. We kept our guy in front of us better, we didn’t do a real good job at keeping our guy in front. They tried to attack the basket, and we had to keep our guy in front.”

The teams kept the status quo for the most part in the third quarter, with Glen Este holding a 39-30 lead entering the final period. That’s when the Trojans defense stepped up. Despite foul trouble early in the half, putting Western Brown in the double-bonus for most of the half, Glen Este held the Broncos to just four points in the fourth quarter, sealing an 18-point win.

Reick said the team has had several different players step up lately to help pick up the slack when other players are forced to sit due to foul trouble, like Gardner was against the Broncos.

“We helped better,” Reick said. “The nice thing, [Gardner] got in foul trouble last night against Milford and our team stepped up. Elijah [Johnson] carried us the first half, [Gardner] carried us in the third quarter and then Jon picks us up in the fourth. Tonight, he gets into a bit of foul trouble. John [Aicholtz] continued to shoot the ball well, and we got some buckets inside. It’s nice to see our team be able to play without Bradley in the game sometimes.”

The coach added the team’s defense improved from the second stanza when compared to the first.

“We played much better defense in the second half than we did the first,” Reick said. “We only gave up three or four points I think in the fourth quarter. We’re doing well. We possessed the ball offensively, we really moved it and got good shots.”

Gardner led Glen Este with 14 points on eight shots from the field. He also hit a pair of free-throws. Johnson finished with 10 points, while Aicholtz chipped in 9. Dallas Padgitt led the Trojans in rebounding with 11.

The victory was Glen Este’s third of the week. Johnson paced the team with 17 points in a 59-49 victory over Turpin on Jan. 24. The Trojans then rode a 13-point, seven-rebound effort from Aicholtz to a 60-46 win over Milford on Jan. 27.

“We played well for back-to-back games now,” Reick said. “I’ll be honest, I was a little worried. We played two tough league games on Tuesday and Friday. We had a ton of energy. To come back for our third game in a week, we had to make sure we had the energy to compete, and we did.”

The team looked for a fourth straight victory when they battled Hughes on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in a game that was not complete before press time. Glen Este returns to the Trojan Dome to battle Kings High School on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.