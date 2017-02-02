February 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

This grandiose show, Cincinnati’s biggest festival dedicated to the awesome power of cheese, in next Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm inside the Oscar Event Center! We’re excited to announce that all tickets for Saturday have sold out!

Jungle Jim’s Big Cheese Festival is a whirlwind weekend devoted to all things cheese. Starting with our selection of over 1,400 varieties from the Jungle Jim’s Cheese Shop, and branching out to all the olives, meats, and appetizers we can gather, we’re paying tribute to one of our favorite foods! We’ll have family friendly activities throughout both days at the festival, and beer and wine will be available for those 21 and over. There’s a lot to sample, a lot to share, and a whole lot more where that all came from.

Wine and beer will be available for purchase at the event by the glass, as well as an early admission ticket or drinking wristband for enjoying samples throughout the day. World class charcuterie and olives from all over the world will be a big part of the celebration, as well, so come ready to try some new, adventurous combinations!

New this year: Our very first Mac ‘N Cheese Alley, featuring creamy, cheesy creations from Troy’s Cafe, Montgomery Inn, Flipside Liberty, Parkers Blue Ash Tavern and our very own Oscar Event Center Kitchen! Be sure to visit our website for a schedule of when each restaurant will be there!

And don’t miss Sarah Kaufmann, Guinness Wold Record’s recognized cheese carver. She’ll be working on something magnificent during the festival. A great family event, The Big Cheese Festival has something for everyone! We’ll have a stilt-walker, balloon artist and face painter, as well as free photographs courtesy of WorldWalk Productions!

There are several ticketing options, so no matter what someone’s budget is, they won’t break the bank. We even have early admission tickets available for those who want to avoid some of the crowds during the festival’s busier times.

There’s a reason we call it the Cheesiest Fest in the Midwest – Come out and see why for yourself!