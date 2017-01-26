January 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Several area residents have been named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List honor, a student must be enrolled full-time and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Wilmington College is an independent college in Wilmington, Ohio, with a hallmark for hands-on learning opportunities. Founded in 1870 by Quakers, WC hosts 1,100 students at its main campus and another 200 at two satellite locations in Cincinnati. The College competes in 20 sports as a member of NCAA D-III and the Ohio Athletic Conference. Additional information may be obtained at www.wilmington.edu.

Area residents named to the Dean’s List from the main campus are listed with their status and major; those attaining a 4.0 GPA are noted:

AMELIA – Jayme L. Mabry of Sperling Drive, sophomore, criminal justice.

BATAVIA – Heather M. Strong of Weaver Road, junior (4.0), education; Haley L. Werring of Whitmer Road, sophomore, education; Megan L. Wiederhold of

Zagar Road, sophomore, education; Carley G. Wilson of Sagewood Court, junior, Spanish.

BETHEL – Jason R. Altmayer of Bethel-Hygiene Road, sophomore, business administration.

GOSHEN – Rian C. Adams of SR 28, senior (4.0), education; Alena N. Moore of Goshen Road, senior (4.0), chemistry; Emily Mueller of SR 727, senior, education.

LOVELAND – Marshal J. Amon of South Riverside Avenue, freshman (4.0), business administration; Kelly M. Noll of Pintail Court, freshman (4.0), business administration; Amy N. Snyder of Ruth Street, freshman (4.0), chemistry; Emily E. Stanley of Greenery Court of Freshman, education; Travis R. Scheadler of Oakland Road, senior (4.0), psychology.

MILFORD – Lance E. Fleischman of Winchester Drive, freshman, athletic training.

PLEASANT PLAIN – Amanda K. Brock of SR 727, senior (4.0), education.

WILLIAMSBURG – Rebecca D. Chase of Coral Court, senior (4.0), education.