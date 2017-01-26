January 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Brett Milam

Editor

The American Legion’s Post 72 raised the USS Arizona flag at Dairy Queen in Batavia to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor on the same day Donald Trump was sworn in as the new president.

Tom Maphet, the owner of the Dairy Queen on Hospital Drive and a part-time math professor at the University of Cincinnati Clermont, timed the flag raising to match Trump’s noon swearing-in as the 45th president.

“I figured, do something patriotic,” Maphet, the 30-year Captain in the United States Air Force, said.

It was his brother who encouraged him to do a flag ceremony to commemorate Pearl Harbor.

Members of Post 72 – five in total – came to the Dairy Queen dressed in their garrison dress uniforms, including the white gloves needed to handle the American flag.

The members consist of Lisa MacVittie, a Post Sgt. at Arms, who was a prisoner-of-war during WWII and a Holocaust survivor; Rick Gumbert, historian and webmaster; Phil Pfeifer and Jan Nickels, both trustees; and Renie Blankenship, the chaplain.

The flag was raised on a pole just outside the Dairy Queen facing Hospital Drive.

Before raising the flag, Maphet read the certificate of flag presentation, which comes with the flag.

“In tribute to the more than 2,400 lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor, the national ensign flies continuously from a flag pole mounted to the battle ship USS Arizona (BB39). During the hours of darkness, the ensign is illuminated. Stricken from the active list in 1942, the Arizona resting in 38 feet of water is no longer in commission. Special permission is granted by the Secretary of the Navy to fly the U.S. Flag over the ship in memory of the brave men, women and children killed during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941. The US flag accompanying this certificate was raised and lowered on the USS Arizona memorial on May 30, 2016 at 1057 hours Memorial Day 2016.”

The USS Arizona alone accounted for 1,177 of those 2,400 lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941.

Maphet read the certificate five minutes before Trump was sworn-in.

Then the members of Post 72 unfurled the flag and hoisted it up the flagpole, as the USAF’s Band of Flight Wright Brass Quintet performed the “Star Spangled Banner.”

About 15 or so people watched, took pictures, saluted and clapped along to the ceremony.

“There’s no way I can leave here without getting a Blizzard,” Blankenship said afterward.

Tags: American flag, Donald Trump, Pearl Harbor, USS Arizona