January 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

Every January gyms are packed full of people starting on their New Year’s resolution of losing the extra fifteen pounds they gained the year before, but by February and March people start to abandon their resolutions and gyms die down. Most of the population set goals that are not easily obtainable and often times, with a feeling of being defeated, end up doing the opposite of what was intended. The American Psychological Association says to be successful “think of it not as a resolution but as an evolution”.

Instead of reaching for losing the extra fifteen pounds right away, aim for something more realistic, like maintaining weight or losing just one pound. Setting smaller goals that are easier to reach can prevent the feeling of failure and keep you motivated longer.

Make small lifestyle changes instead of overturning your entire routine. Bad habits are formed one at a time, so expect to form healthy habits one at a time as well. By changing one habit at a time, you are more likely to reach your long-term goal. Some small, but healthy daily changes you can make are:

Weigh yourself – many studies have shown people that weigh themselves daily have more success in maintaining a healthy body weight.

Drink more water – water prevents dehydration and can aid weight loss efforts by preventing feelings of hunger and boosting energy levels.

Aim for 10,000 steps – to see weight loss you must burn more calories than you take in and increasing your steps to 10,000 a day without increasing food consumed, you are more likely to see this caloric deficit.

Follow the MyPlate guidelines – by making half your plate fruits and vegetables, making half your grains whole, moving to low-fat or fat-free dairy, and going lean with protein you set yourself up for having a healthy diet. Go to www.choosemyplate.gov to learn more.

Writing goals down can help bring clarity and focus to your goal. Once you have decided on small changes, write them down and say them out loud on a regular basis. By saying you believe you can make these changes, you are enabling yourself to stay on track and giving your body the positive boost it requires to become healthy.

Finding support for the change you wish to see can also help maintain your commitment to becoming healthier. Join a running or walking group, access social media sites like MyFitnessPal, or compete in challenges with coworkers or friends. Making lifestyle changes is challenging but rewarding, and having a partner you can both struggle with and celebrate with can spark even more passion for health.

According to research done at the University College London, it takes approximately 66 days to form a new habit. So if you plan on starting the first day of the year, don’t expect it to feel normal until the middle of March. Allow yourself time to adapt because building a healthy lifestyle can help you avoid developing life threatening diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.



Tiffany White RD, LD, CLC is a dietitian for the Women, Infant and Children program in Clermont County and Coordinator for the Clermont Coalition for Activity and Nutrition.