January 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Sujin Kim is the new artistic director of The Forest-Aires Women’s Chorus assuming her new position in Dec. 2016 starting with the chorus’ Christmas season and is now heading up the group’s 2017 ENCORE! production being held April 22, 23, and 24th at the Anderson Center, 7850 Five Mile Road, 45230. Tickets will be available in March. “These ladies of The Forest-Aires Women’s Chorus have such energy and a zest for life and their music. Working with them is a sincere pleasure.” Kim said.

Ms. Kim is a Doctoral (DMA) candidate in piano performance at the College-Conservatory of Music where she received a full scholarship to study piano with Professor Michael Chertock. She holds a master’s degree in piano performance from CCM.

While she worked as a Graduate Assistant with the CCM Choral department, Ms. Kim found her love and passion for Choral Music. She has worked as an accompanist with various choirs including the CCM Chorale, Chamber Choir, UC Women’s Chorus, Northern Choral, NKU Women’s Chorus, Cincinnati Camerata,

Vocal Art Ensemble, and the Forest-Aires Women’s Chorus.

During the 2013-2016 seasons, Ms. Kim joined The Forest-Aires Women’s Chorus as an accompanist and recently she was invited to serve as the choir’s artistic director.

Ms. Kim serves in the Sycamore Presbyterian Church as a music director. She also works at the Clermont Festival Choral and Northern Kentucky University as an accompanist. Ms. Kim is an active performer, both as a soloist and collaborative pianist performing solo and chamber recitals in the Cincinnati area while also finishing her studies. She resides in Mason, Ohio, with her husband and son.

See www.theforestaires.com for more about Ms. Kim and The Forest-Aires Women’s Chorus.