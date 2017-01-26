January 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Scott, Ronald Lee “Scotty” – Beloved husband of the late Ruth E. Scott; Devoted father of Terry (Jana) Scott, Greg (Kenni) Scott, Dusty (Kristi) Scott, Patricia (Bil ) McGannon, Jennifer Coffey, and Cheryl (Chris) Broughton; Grandfather of 22 grandchildren; Great grandfather of 27 grandchildren; Dear brother of Vernon Faye (Darlene) Scott, Paul (Phyllis) Scott, and Harold (Gail) Scott.

Ronald will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and by those who knew and loved him; He retired after 30 years of service at the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Ruby Scott; Ronald passed away Monday January 16, 2017, age 72 years Resident of Sardinia.

Visitation will be at Sardinia Church of Christ 7130 Bachman Road Sardinia, Ohio 45171 Thursday January 19, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Funeral service will be at the Sardinia Church of Christ Friday January 20, 2017 at 11:00 AM; Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Milford, Ohio.