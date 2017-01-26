January 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

Growing up in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s was a time I will never regret having the opportunity to experience. From our farm and the neighborhood to the towns and the business folks that caused them to function on a timely and a routine basis. During those year, the town of Felicity was home to many small businesses that were one of a kind and geared to serve the type customers of that time.

One such business was the village’s Drug and Sundry store that was owned and operated by Howard and Genevieve Swope. Although this store was small in floor space it was large in customer demand. I am not positive, but I think that the Swopes opened for customers shortly after World War II. Howard was a tall, lanky man that all knew and all liked. Genevieve was shorter and petite in her size, but stood out with her red hair. Together it was doubtful that a person could enter the store with a need and not leave with their need met. Its shelves were stocked with a variety of goods and if one needed a prescription, all you had to do was come to the store after the delivery car from the drug store in Bethel had made its arrival. This is correct. The Swopes did not sell prescriptions in the normal way. It was more of a sub-contract deal that worked out for all. The store didn’t have to hire a pharmacist yet the community’s prescriptions appeared twice daily and all got their prescriptions and the drug store in Bethel made a little money for its service. This was a deal that served all well.

Genevieve, it seemed to me, ran the store and cash register the most, as Howard spent his days doing so many different jobs he handled it was doubtful he ever dealt with boredom. After the morning coffee group had finished their morning chat and gossip Howard would inform Genevieve that he was headed out to do (and this was what he said daily) “I’m off to do this, that and the other.” I enjoyed hearing this as he then would explain what this, that and the other was going to be. Along with running the store, Howard also owned and operated a small farm. He was the caretaker of the Felicity cemetery, and was a school bus driver.

He was a bank board member along with running a spray painting business that painted almost every building around the community over the years. Howard also served on other boards and organizations and when the alumni rolled around, he would give the roll call. All of these things he did for as long as I knew him.

Before I began walking up town from the school to the Swopes’, my parents frequented them as they sold them the paint they needed and that was where camera film was dropped off to be developed and if the correct governor was in office, you bought your license plates there. (We always reserved 810 GU). But what got my attention and my wife’s was when we recalled years later that they sold fountain Cokes! Yes, one could buy a vanilla or cherry coke in a 16 ounce glass of this one and only beverage and it was only a dime! Now I went there to buy other items, but fountain Cokes was the icing on the cake. Also, Howard and Genevieve never served a Coke unless it was full to the brim. I think they enjoyed watching children have so much enjoyment in just one glass.

As I got older and farming was my daily job, I had to carry a pocket knife since it was one of the farmer’s mandatory tools. At the Swopes store, I would buy a Barlow Pocket Knife for .85 cents in the beginning but inflation did finally push the price up to $1.10. I seemed to break the blade or just loose the entire knife, but I always knew Howard had my back with another one to sell me.

When I graduated from school and on rainy days, I would head to Felicity early so I could gather with Howard, Genevieve and the bus drivers as they drank their coffee and discussed the world, state and local affairs as they came up. These topics could some days be pretty boring, but when this crowd tore into a topic it became very controversial. I paid my dime and got my cup and sat at the end of the counter and listened as I found them interesting, along with sometimes humorous. One thing always amazed me and that was that Howard being so tall and slender would put his foot on the top of a counter stool. That takes a long leg and he made it look so very comfortable and so easy. (Not in my world.)

At one time Genevieve had worked in the local bank and was considered very well at her math. This proved to be true in the store as she kept a running total in her head as people were making and order or a large purchase. If someone came in and tried to barter with them and maybe they were getting too close to below cost Genevieve would throw Howard a warning line that only he would understand and discontinue the transaction.

Over the years I spent a lot of time in this store as I found this couple very interesting to watch as they moved through a day. Genevieve operating the counter and making certain her store was very tidy and clean and Howard busy doing his this, that and the other. They were a pair that worked in tandem perfectly.

When one entered the drug store, one not only went in to shop, but also to visit as they felt very much at home and sales pressure really wasn’t in existence there. A part of that was due to their nature and the other was due to how the many businesses in Felicity operated on a much more personal basis. On top of that, a person could always have a fountain Coke! Maybe even a nickel bag of chips to go along.



Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.