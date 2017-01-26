January 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

Village of New Richmond officials are offering a $500 reward to anyone that can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in destroying the gazebo in Rose Vesper Park.

Vandals collapsed and destroyed the gazebo on Jan. 18 between 10 p.m. and midnight, according to a press release from the New Richmond Police Department, which adds that it was apparent that several people rocked the gazebo to the point that it was broken from its foundation.

“I’m more disappointed than angry,” Greg Roberts, village administrator, said, “Because we’re trying to improve the village, improve the village parks, and they’re for the public’s enjoyment – they’re not for our council members, not for me, the administrator – they’re for the people of the village, and this is more of an, I think, offense against our people.”

He went on to say, “It’s inexplicable why anyone would do this; totally inexplicable.”

The gazebo stood as the focal point for the park, which was dedicated to former State Representative Rose Vesper, according to a press release. The Vesper family donated $20,000 to build the gazebo, which was completed in 2010.

The vandalism of the gazebo is not taken lightly, and the dollar figure associated with the gazebo is secondary to its legacy and sentimental value, Randy Harvey, police chief, said in the release.

Roberts shared those sentiments.

“It’s disappointing that anyone would destroy something that was done out of the goodness of the Vesper family’s heart,” he said, noting that, “From it’s inception, there’s been minor issues of vandalism at that particular gazebo; nothing to the extent of what they did the other night.”

Currently, village officials are unsure as to whether or not the gazebo will be replaced.

An insurance adjuster was scheduled to review the damage on Jan. 20.

Anyone with leads is asked to contact Harvey at the police department at 513-553-3121.

