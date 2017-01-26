January 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced that Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez will enter this year’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown,New York. As a baseball fan, I agree with the selections. I am old enough to have watched and admired all three men during their careers. I am especially a fan of Tim Raines. All I can say is it’s about time baseball recognized him. Of course, it’s sad he had to wait 15 years. It should have happened years ago.

Raines spent 23 seasons in the majors and finished with a .294 career batting average and nearly 1,000 stolen bases in his career. What’s more surprising are the men excluded from this year’s Hall of Fame. I am referring to Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. Both men had great careers and are considered two of the best baseball players in history. But we also know about rumors that Clemens and Bonds used steroids. Most professional athletes decline in their abilities as they age. Somehow Bonds and Clemens got better.

However, neither player ever failed a steroid drug test. So baseball writers have decided to take the moral high road and exclude these two men because of suspected drug use. Forget about proof. Eventually, I think both will get in. They will just have a longer wait.

And when we talk about baseball writers taking the moral ground, the best example would be Cincinnati’s own Pete Rose. Although Rose did eventually admit to gambling on baseball games, he will likely never live to see his bust added to Cooperstown. I can remember Rose in his days with the Expos and Phillies. It was strange seeing him outside a Reds uniform, but that’s life in sports. Great players don’t always stay with the teams that made them great.

The NFL Hall of Fame doesn’t care much about what players do off the field. If the guy could play football, his bust is enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Anyone remember Lawrence Taylor? Coach Bill Parcells famously said that Taylor wasn’t a good person, but he was a great football player. But baseball? That’s a different story. Baseball writers interject their own opinions about moral behavior. If baseball writers think you cheated or did something immoral, they are barring your entrance into Cooperstown. Even if the allegations are never proven to be truthful.

My suggestion is to allow Clemens, Bonds and Rose into the MLB Hall of Fame. I would just make sure their plaques referenced the cheating allegations. On Rose, I would also make sure fans knew he admitted to gambling on the game. If a player had a great career, he should enter Cooperstown on his abilities.

Should writers pass moral judgment on players when deciding who should enter Cooperstown? The answer is subjective. I still hear people say Rose should never get into Cooperstown since he lied for so many years. Even if true, Rose had a great career. Is it fair to ignore his accomplishments on the field? Rose was one of the greatest hitters to ever play professional baseball. It doesn’t seem fair to exclude him from Cooperstown. His name should appear somewhere in the building. Seriously, we aren’t talking about men being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. We are talking about a sports museum where athletes get in by their own merit.

And what about Bonds and Clemens? Bonds is the only man to have surpassed the great Hank Aaron in home runs. Clemens finished with 354 wins, 4,672 strikeouts and a 3.12 ERA. The numbers are staggering. Additionally, both men had great careers before the steroid allegations. Apparently, allegations are enough to keep these two players from greatness. Fair? Depends on whom you ask. Just don’t ask a baseball writer with a vote in his back pocket.

Marc is a grandparent and longtime resident of Clermont County. Visit his author page Life with Grandpa and his blog Wise Grandpa.