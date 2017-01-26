January 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Two of the top teams in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference squared off in a cross-division bout on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Batavia Bulldogs traveled to Bethel-Tate to take on the Tigers, who entered the game in second place in the SBAAC-National Division. Batavia sat in third place in the American, one game behind Goshen for second.

Thanks in large part to a game-high 26 points from Trenton Weeks, the Tigers held serve on their home court in a 48-42 victory.

The teams battled all night long. Bethel-Tate jumped ahead 4-0, only to see the Bulldogs answer with a 5-0 run. Another 4-0 run for Bethel-Tate gave the Tigers an early 8-5 lead, but the Bulldogs answered again, connecting on a three-pointer to tie the game. Bethel-Tate held a 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The teams continued to trade blows in the second quarter. Bethel-Tate held a five-point lead with 2:42 remaining, only to see Batavia pull within one on a basket and a pair of free-throws. Jacob Collins connected on a three-pointer for the Tigers with 49 seconds left in the half, helping Bethel-Tate to a 25-21 lead at the break.

The Tigers started the second half strong, jumping ahead 34-23 with 4:01 left in the third period. The Tigers maintained a 10-point lead throughout the rest of the period until the Bulldogs hit a two-pointer with 1:32 remaining to cut the lead to eight. The Tigers held a 39-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Batavia cut that margin to 40-37 with 5:52 left. The Tigers went back up by five with 3:06 left, only to see Batavia answer with three quick points by Garrett Kraus, pulling the Bulldogs within two pionts with less than a minute remaining.

Batavia couldn’t get any closer, as Caleb Bastin, Jacob Reinhardt and Weeks combined to hit four of six free-throws, icing the game.

Bethel-Tate head coach Tom Jutze complimented Batavia and said the Tigers didn’t do anything special to win the game, they simply made more plays than the Bulldogs.

“That’s a very good Batavia team,” Jutze said. “Coach Brose does a very good job with that program. Those kids come to battle. We just made a couple more plays than they did at the end. It was a back-and-forth, very exciting game. It was a physical game.”

Batavia head coach Aaron Brose said the Bulldogs, who finished the game just 36 percent (16/45) from the field, had trouble shooting the ball and converting their chances.

“We didn’t finish very well,” Brose said. “We didn’t shoot it really well when we had opportunities. We gave up second shots to them that we shouldn’t have given up. We couldn’t stop Weeks either. He was getting to the rim when he wanted to and he made a lot of shots when they needed shots to be made, you have to give credit to him.”

Weeks finished the game 10 of 16 from the floor and five of eight from the free-throw line. He also secured three rebounds and added two assists. His play earned him high praise from his coach.

“He’s one of the best players in the county, bar none,” Jutze said. “He can create, he can step out. He does a lot for our team on the offensive end and the defensive end.”

The Tigers’ defense has been stingy since the new year, allowing fewer than 50 points in all but one game. Dating back to the start of the season on Dec. 2, Bethel-Tate has surrendered just 50 points to an opponent four times, winning two.

“That’s a credit to our defense to limit teams that score in the 50s or 60s,” Jutze said. “We’ve done a really good job of that so far.”

Batavia was led offensively by Kraus, who tallied 14 points and three rebounds. Cole Maxson added 11 points and seven boards, with Collin Sammons chipping in seven points and seven assists. Caleb Bastin led the Tigers with 10 rebounds.

Maxson and Sammons each had a three-pointer for Batavia. The Bulldogs finished the game two of 12 from behind the arc.

“We hit two in the first quarter and then we didn’t hit another one,” Brose said. “We don’t count on that, we don’t bank on that but we had too many looks from two feet or three feet that we had to make, and we didn’t get those.”

The Bulldogs could not dwell on the result for long, according to their head coach.

“It’s one game. We’re 9-4, we have to get better coming Friday [Jan. 20] because we have New Richmond. It’s one of those. You have to move on. We played a good team, and a good team beat us.”

Batavia was able to do just that, defeating New Richmond 66-49. Lane Flamm tallied 27 points for the Lions. Batavia had four players score in double-figures, led by Conner Gadbury’s 13. Jake Knechtly and Kraus added 11, with Sammons chipping in 10.

Bethel-Tate, meanwhile, received 21 more points from Weeks in a 54-35 win over Georgetown on Jan. 20. Tommy Binghamon added 11 for the Tigers.

Both teams return to the court on Friday, Jan. 27. Batavia travels to Goshen to take on the Warriors while Bethel-Tate visits Felicity. Both games are expected to tip at 7:30 p.m.