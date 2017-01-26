January 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Click your heels three times and follow the yellow brick road to the Taft Theatre this February to experience the magical adventures of Dorothy and her friends when The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati presents the classic musical THE WIZARD OF OZ this February (February 11 – 19, 2017).

A cyclone transports Dorothy and her dog, Toto, from Kansas to the technicolor Munchkin Land. Unfortunately, they land right on top of the Wicked Witch of the East — not a good thing! As Dorothy and Toto head down the Yellow Brick Road to find the Wizard and their way back home to Kansas, they meet new friends, each with a wish that they hope The Great Oz can grant for them. A scrawny Scarecrow needs a brain, a rusty Tin Man needs a heart, and a Cowardly Lion needs courage.

Directed by Ken Jones, director of NKU’s School of the Arts (SOTA). By L. Frank Baum. With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg. Background Music by Herbert Stothart. Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard. Orchestration by Larry Wilcox. Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company. Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros. Adaptation and support materials for the Young Performers’ Edition. Developed by iTheatrics. Under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald.

LOCAL 12’s Bob Herzog will be featured in the production as The Wizard.

THE WIZARD OF OZ presented by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, February 11-19, 2017. Saturday February 11 at 2 PM; Sunday February 12 at 2 PM and 5 PM; Friday February 17 at 7:30 PM; Saturday February 18 at 2 PM and 5 PM; and Sunday February 19 at 2 PM at the Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets $10-30. 1-800-745-3000 and www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are selling fast!

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s production of THE WIZARD OF OZ is made possible by the generous support of Production Sponsor, TriHealth, as well as Corporate Sponsor, Chemed. Chemed, and the generosity of community contributions to the ArtsWave Campaign. Season Sponsors are the Charles H. Dater Foundation and the Marge and Charles J. Schott Foundation. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Media sponsors are Cincinnati Enquirer, LOCAL 12 and Q102.