January 19th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) was sworn into the 115th Congress on Jan. 3. This will be Congressman Wenstrup’s third term serving Ohio’s Second District.

“Serving the people of Ohio’s Second District is a privilege. I thank every member of our Second District community for partnering with me to create a better future for our kids, and to preserve the freedom so many brave men and women have fought for throughout our nation’s history,” said Wenstrup.

“The 115th Congress offers an incredible opportunity to pass strong, simple, and effective legislation that cares for our veterans, protects national security, reforms our tax code, cuts back on regulations, and provides opportunities for all Americans. With a Republican Congress and with a new administration, I am greatly looking forward to getting back to work to enact the common sense solutions the American people have been asking for,” he added.

Further information on Congressman Wenstrup’s voting record and legislative efforts can be found at wenstrup.house.gov. To receive regular updates on Congressman Wenstrup’s work in the U.S. House of Representatives, sign up for his email updates at wenstrup.house.gov/signup/.