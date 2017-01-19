January 19th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society (GMAHS) will host a Sweetheart Girls’ Tea at Promont on Saturday, February 11, 2017, 11:00 AM to 1 PM. Promont is located at 906 Main Street, Milford, Ohio 45150.

“The Sweetheart Girls’ Tea is a wonderful event for young girls and their dolls,” said Donna Amann, administrator, GMAHS. “The girls are introduced to Victorian style at Promont, Milford’s beautiful 1865 Italianate mansion. In addition, they receive guidance on proper tea etiquette and a tour of Promont. We have hosted a girls’ tea a number of times, and we’re always surprised at how proper the girls act – they love the experience.”

The Sweetheart Girls’ Tea includes a light menu, manners talk, and a tour of Promont that focuses on life in the Victorian era. Preview Productions from Newtown, Ohio will present a collection of 18 inch doll fashions and accessories.

Reservations are required at $20 per person; or at a special three-generation (daughter, mother, grandmother) rate of $50. To reserve, please call 513/248-0324. All proceeds from GMAHS events are used for community events, exhibits and ongoing maintenance of Promont.

For more information on the Greater Milford Area Historical Society and Promont, visit Milford History or follow GMAHS on Facebook.

About Greater Milford Area Historical Society

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society, Inc. (a 501c3, non-profit) was founded in 1967 with the purpose of emphasizing the history of Milford. A small historic museum was started at 114 Main Street. In 1983, the Society relocated to its present location, Promont, located at 906 Main Street, Milford, Ohio. Promont was the home of John M. Pattison, 43rd Governor of Ohio and the only governor from Clermont County. In addition to improvements to the Museum, the Society has expanded its historical programs and collaborative initiatives in the community; and, also broadened its scope to include Miami Township.

The GMAHS is especially proud of its Partners-in-Education programs in the Milford schools, an award winning effort of the Society’s volunteers; the project to record oral histories of local residents; genealogy services; and, its annual Art Affaire, Milford’s premier art and fine craft show.