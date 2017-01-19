January 19th, 2017 Author: Brett Milam Filed Under: Opinion

Last week was hectic. Besides working, I spent time preparing my grandson for preschool by completing his paperwork and getting his physical completed. He will soon attend a special program that is affiliated with a local school system. At three, he is a busy little fellow. These days, he spends his days doing what the typical toddler does. He plays with his trucks and cars. And when he’s not making messes, he is playing with the Kindle he received for his birthday. It’s not a regular Kindle, it’s one that is made specifically for youngsters. It is has games and educational videos.

Preschool has come a long way. It’s no longer just a place for playing. Schools are focused on educating children. My grandson will learn how to count, recognize letters, follow rules, and improve his speech. He will also be taking the school bus back and forth to school. I am proud of him and glad that he has an opportunity to start learning. Age three is a milestone for a child. The following are some key points for a three-year-old:

Awareness of other children

Expressing anger

Learn to count

Learn to climb, run and jump

Increased vocabulary

Putting together small sentences

Counting

Drawing and scribbling pictures

His program will prepare him for Kindergarten when he turns five. I have always been a large advocate for education. I encouraged my sons to get an education when they were children. Even if they didn’t attend college, I suggested they learn a trade or enter the military or medical field. I find it a shame the typical high school graduate is only qualified to work in a profession where he or she will earn minimum wage. Unfortunately, high school doesn’t prepare teenagers for a meaningful profession.

High school curriculums should focus on teaching life skills and a profession. Although it’s not the standard, some schools offer programs for students to learn carpentry, cosmetology or some other useful skill.

My grandson’s education is a high priority. His parents and I want him to take advantage of any opportunities he can receive for learning. Not only is education important, but we also believe that social skills are important. Building relationships is necessary in many careers. Understanding and knowing how to negotiate and compromise are necessary in our professional and personal lives. We negotiate with our spouses, friends, children and bosses. For an individual to learn these skills at an early age can be helpful for an entire lifetime.

Marc is a grandparent and longtime resident of Clermont County. Visit his author page Life with Grandpa and his blog Wise Grandpa.