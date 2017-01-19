Lonzo Robert, 99

Lonzo Robert age 99, of Glen Este, Ohio died January 13, 2017. Husband of the late Dorothy (nee Burdine) Davenport. Loving father of Rod (Sandy) Davenport and Gina (Randy) Sprague and the late Lee Davenport, grandfather of Dottie Davenport, Christopher (Julie), Kristen (Charlie) Blair, Adam (Emily) Sprague, Haley (Joshua) George and Rachel Sprague, and loving brother of Frances Petry.

