By Megan Alley

Sun staff

The New Richmond Branch of the Clermont County Public Library is currently featuring an exhibit commemorating the anniversary of two different floods.

Mary Allen, councilwoman, created the exhibit in conjunction with Historic New Richmond, the Clermont County Library, local historians and New Richmond residents. The exhibit memorializes the 80th and 20th anniversaries of the 1937 and 1997 floods, respectively. The exhibit runs through March 2017.

Two free public presentations by Julia Dian-Redd, a service hydrologist and meteorologist with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Wilmington, Ohio, are scheduled as part of the exhibit’s run.

On Jan. 21, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Dian-Reed will present an interactive youth program, and on Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., she will give an overview of Ohio River flooding. The second lecture is geared towards an adult audience. Organizers are hoping that participates will not only listen, but share their own stories too.

The flood of 1937 left scenes of devastation throughout New Richmond. Many people lost everything and were scrambling to survive.

The flood of 1997 was marked by 10 to 12 inches of rain from March 1-2. Numerous counties, including Clermont County, were declared Federal and State disaster areas, according to an event flyer.

The exhibit focuses on natural disasters and recognizes how the community met challenges over the years and sustained the village, according to an event flyer. Personal statements from flood survivors are included, as well as historical photos.

Amy Buskey, branch Manager for the New Richmond Branch and president of Historic New Richmond, spoke about the importance of the exhibit.

“Both of the floods were major events for New Richmond and the people of New Richmond,” she said. “A lot of people that live here now don’t have that connection to that history.”

Response to the exhibit, which opened at the beginning of the month, has been positive.

“There have been a lot of people coming by and looking at the pictures,” Buskey said. “There are some quotes from people that actually lived through the ‘37 flood, and there have been some people starting to tell us stories that they’ve heard from their families.”

The New Richmond Branch of the Clermont County Library is located at 103 River Valley Blvd. The library is open Monday and Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call the library at 513-553-0570.