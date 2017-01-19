January 19th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

I am a resident of West Clermont Local Schools, and I have concerns about the superintendent’s position starting the 2017-2018 school year. The Board of Education is considering allowing the present superintendent to retire and then rehiring him. The Board of Education does NOT allow TEACHERS to do this. The reason that the superintendent wants to do this is so that he can earn a salary competitive with wealthier districts by receiving both retirement payments from STRS as well as the West Clermont salary.

The district would also have to pay for his benefits. I, as well as other residents, would much prefer a new superintendent whose main interest is the future of the district and not excessive personal financial gain. I

f money is his main concern, the superintendent should seek a position in a wealthier district rather than double-dip in a district that does not allow teachers to do so. I am certain our district will find an outstanding new superintendent to lead the opening of the new high school, and I am sure the principals and teachers will see that West Clermont High School is no less than excellent.

Gwen Trusty