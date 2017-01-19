January 19th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

James Lee Wilson, , of Batavia, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash. He was born September 16, 1930 in Walton, KY, son of the late Claude and Loretta Hogan Wilson. He was married to Frances Byus Wilson, who survives, for 60 years.

James was a Real Estate Broker for Wilson Brothers Realty for 50 years. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War era. James was very active in his profession and was a very sociable guy who loved the great outdoors. He loved to donate to help his community. He and his wife, Frances, donated over 100 acres to the Clermont County Park District to create what is now the Sycamore Park and he, with the help of his partners, donated land for what is now the Clermont Mercy Hospital.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Andrew Wilson; sisters, June Welling, JoAnn Carnahan, Janet (James) French and his sister-in-law, Iona (Ken) Weber.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Wilson and his brothers, John (Linda) and Joel (Laverne) Wilson.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Interment will follow at Batavia- Union Cemetery, in Batavia, where military graveside services will be conducted.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Clermont County Park District, 2228 US Hwy 50 Batavia, OH 45103.

