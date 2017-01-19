George Fitzpatrick, 81

George Stanley Fitzpatrick, 7/10/1935 – 1/14/2017, age 81, resident of Williamsburg, OH. Husband of Heza Glene (nee Jeffers) Fitzpatrick. Father of Glean (Michael) Lyons, George T. (Annette) Fitzpatrick and George M. (Tina) Fitzpatrick. Grandfather of Britney, Bobbie, Kathryn, Kasey, Dexter, Jaden, Jessica, Barak, Adam, Ian, Gabe and Meghan. Also survived by numerous great-grandchildren. Korean War Veteran. Chapel service, Friday, January 20, 2017, 1PM at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241.

