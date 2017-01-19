January 19th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Jack Wolfer was elected to his first term as a member of the Clermont County Farm Service Agency committee.

He will represent farmers from Jackson, Goshen, Miami, Stonelick, Union, and Wayne townships on the county committee. Doug Auxier and Patti

Stroub also serve as county committee members representing their area in the county.

The committee members will hold their organizational meeting on Jan. 18.