January 19th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Are you an elected official? A community member who wants to learn more about public service? Ever considered exploring leadership development, but not sure where to turn or how to begin? Have you thought about becoming involved civically in the community? Are you looking for someplace to get basic leadership information? If you or someone you know answered yes to any of these questions, then the Clermont County Organizational Leadership Academy may be just what you are looking for.

OSU Extension is offering a program designed for elected officials from county, municipal, and township governments, and appointed individuals serving on local government committees, zoning and planning commissions, school boards or task forces.

The purpose of the program is to build and enhance existing foundational principles of the organizational leadership and decision-making toolkit of public officials. The Academy offered by OSU Extension Clermont County includes eight, two hour workshops to be held weekly. Extension Educators will provide a framework for principles and practices to improve your tenure and service in public office. The educators will allow participants to explore team building strategies to build effective working relationships among others. Course offerings include: conducting effective meetings, communicating with citizens and media, conflict management, and leadership styles to building sustainable communities. Participants will gain valuable, foundational principles for their toolkit.

The Clermont County Organizational Leadership Academy will be conducted in Clermont County by the OSU Extension Office. Workshops will be held weekly at University of Cincinnati – East Campus, 1981 James E. Sauls Sr. Dr., Batavia, Ohio on Wednesday evenings, beginning January 25, 2017 through March 15, 2017. Workshops run from 6:00pm – 8:00pm each week with dinner beginning at 6:00pm.

The cost of the course is $200 per person. Along with the vast resources and knowledge gained, participants will receive a notebook of all resource materials, dinner, and refreshments. Registrations are now being accepted. Individuals interested in the program may contact the Clermont County Extension office at (513) 732-7070. Registration brochures for the program can also be found online at the following websites: clermont.osu.edu or go.osu.edu/ccola.

For further information contact Trevor Corboy, Clermont County Community Development Program Coordinator at (513) 732-7070 or email at corboy.3@osu.edu.

Clermont Extension is a non-formal education branch of OSU. The office merges needs of local citizens with OSU’s research through four focus areas: Family & Consumer Sciences, 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture & Natural Resources and Community Development.