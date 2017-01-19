Billy Stamper, 80

Billy Dean Stamper, 8/2/1936 – 1/15/2017, age 80, resident of Batavia, OH. Husband of Brenda Charlene (nee Taylor) Stamper. Father of Denise (Ed) Hicks, Chris Stamper, Luther (Sarah) Hayes and Chandra Hayes. Grandfather of Amanda Wilson, Jessica Hicks, Katie Niehaus, Elizabeth Biro and Genevieve Biro. Great-grandfather of Hanna, Patrick and Charlie Wilson, Brianna Huff, Caiden Helms, Shelby Niehaus, Joseph, Noah and Nathaniel Stamper. Family will receive friends Friday, January 20, 2017 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Moore Family Funeral Home, 225 Spring Street, Batavia, OH 45103.

