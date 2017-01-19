January 19th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The region’s most comprehensive educational program for startup and existing businesses will begin on April 4, 2017. Staffed by local business experts who are volunteering their time for this project, the inaugural B.O.S.S. Boot Camp – Business Optimization Success System – is presented by the Excelsior Institute of Business and Finance, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization. The Excelsior Institute was founded in 2011 by Greg Noe and Tom Van Wert of Pro Biz Services. The mission of the institute is to provide practical knowledge and tools to help entrepreneurs succeed in business.

“This is not a simple lunch-and-learn program,” stressed Mr. Van Wert. “B.O.S.S. is a total experience that can’t be taught in one day. Graduates will be well-armed to grow their business, and local entrepreneurs who live the experience are volunteering their expertise,” he emphasized.

Boot Camp courses will be taught by local business entrepreneurs on a voluntary basis, including Ed Geiser of Clermont County, who will teach legal compliance, contracts and intellectual property, and Mark Dare of Amelia who will teach digital marketing. Some graduates may be invited to the Excelsior Incubator Program which brings in a management team to help guide ideas. The B.O.S.S. Boot Camp will be held over 8 weeks and consist of classes 2 nights a week, lasting 3 hours each at the HCDC Business Center, 1776 Mentor Ave. in Norwood.

The curriculum includes activities such as research assignments, business plan creation, one-on-one counseling, and pitches to financial sources. In addition, students will learn about social media, accounting and taxes, marketing and sales, website development among many topics. Upon graduation, students will have a fully operational and licensed business. Applications from start-up or new businesses are accepted. Enrollment for the B.O.S.S. Class Basic for an existing business is $600. The B.O.S.S. Class Plus enrollment is $1,200. There are pricing options for multiple students from the same company. (Government fees are not covered by registration.)

The B.O.S.S. Boot Camp is seeking mentors for subjects such as technology, financing, business models, communications, systems and manuals. It has started a GoFundMe account, and accepts tax-deductible donations. Donations will be used in part to provide scholarships to entrepreneurs who need assistance with tuition costs. For information visit the web site or call Kaayla Lennon at 513-474-4594, or e-mail: info@ExcelsiorInstitute.org