William C Ross (Bill or Buck) passed away Dec, 28, 2016 surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 19, 1950 to James and Mae Ross near Somerset, Ky.

He received Christ as his Savior at a young age. He was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Milford while he lived in Ohio.

He enjoyed time with family and friends, photography, traveling and in his younger years he played golf.

He worked at Keebler Bakery in Cincinnati, Ohio for 33 years.

He was preceded in death by his father James Robert, a brother James Nathan and a grandson Daniel Potter.

He is survived by his mother Mae who passed a couple of hours after him. Also surviving him are his wife of 33 years Judy (Beam) Ross and three daughters, Tina Hayden (Mike) of Jay, Ok, Jamie Norvell (Mike) of Batavia, Oh and Jenny Hewitt of Batavia Ohio. Also surviving are nine grandchildren Justin Hewitt, Emily Potter, Chelsea Hewitt, Aaron Rubenacker, Seth Steele and Derek Rubenacker, Mark Potter and Bryan Potter along with seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Henry Ross ( Donna) of Bethel, Oh and Mitch Ross (Bev) of Clearwater, Fl and many extended family. A memorial celebrating his life will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Milford, Ohio on January 14 at 10:30 a.m.