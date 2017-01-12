January 12th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

It will be an exciting time in 2017 in the West Clermont Local Schools as we look forward to the grand opening of the new West Clermont High School in August. To begin the process of launching the new high school, we will hold the 2017-2018 West Clermont High School Registration and Information night on Thursday January 26th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Eastgate Mall (enter between Kohl’s and Sears). This will be the first event ever in the history of West Clermont High School!

Students that currently attend Amelia High School, Amelia Middle School, Glen Este High School, and Glen Este Middle School will be able to talk to teachers about the exciting new course offerings, and register for their 2017-2018 classes. Students who are not currently enrolled in the West Clermont Local Schools will be able to attend and get information on what courses are available, and enrollment information. All that attend will be able to see the latest construction images and updates, and get the latest Nike Wolves spirit wear.

West Clermont High School will combine Amelia High School and Glen Este High School and will open on August 30th, 2017.