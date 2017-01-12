January 12th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Phyllis A. Lyle-Meranda, 75, went home on December 30, 2016. She was born on April 29, 1941 to Rosamond and William Lyle of Williamsburg.

She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Carl Meranda. She and Carl were both from Williamsburg. She also leaves a daughter, Carmen Meranda and a son Rodney Meranda, three granddaughters, one grandson and two great grandsons, three sisters, Janice Lyle-Hitt-Schosky of Williamsburg, Freda Lyle-Moore of Englewood, Florida and Peggy Lyle of Amelia. She also leaves many in-laws and several nieces and nephews.

She was a high school graduate from Williamsburg, then she and Carl were married at the Methodist Church in Williamsburg 55 years ago.

Carl served in the military for 40 years with the United States Navy and United States Air Force before he retired. Their final home after all these years has been Amanda, Ohio, near Columbus.

Phyllis was a very special person. She and Carl raised their two children plus the two granddaughters and now helping with the two grandsons.

She will be missed by family and friends for always. She passed away at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. A stroke and many other health problems took her from us.

She requested no services.

My dear sister, go find your God, your mother and Pap-pa. Until we meet again.