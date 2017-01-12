January 12th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley

Sun Staff

An off-duty Cincinnati police officer who was acting oddly caused alarm and a mass exodus when she dropped a handgun in a Milford movie theater on Jan. 6.

At about 9:24 p.m., Milford police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun inside theater seven at Cinemark Movie Theater, located at 500 Rivers Edge Drive.

When they arrived at the theater, multiple witnesses told them that an intoxicated female was acting erratically and had dropped a handgun, causing panic and evacuation, according to a press release. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

The suspect, Shauna Lambert, 50, was taken into custody without incident on charges of inducing panic and having weapons while intoxicated.

Lambert was booked into the Clermont County jail early on Jan. 7 and was released on a $4,000 cash bond.

She was scheduled to appear before Judge Jason Nagel on Jan. 9 for her arraignment, but she waived her first court appearance, and her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Lambert is scheduled to enter a plea on Feb. 1 on the pending charges.