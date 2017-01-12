January 12th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley

Sun Staff

On May 9, voters in the city of Milford will be asked to decide on a 12.5 mill three-year renewal levy for fire protection and emergency medical services

The Milford City Council unanimously approved putting the levy on the ballot during its meeting on Jan. 3.

The levy will cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 about $373.68 per year, according to Clermont County Chief Deputy Auditor Chuck Tilbury.

It’s expected to generate about $1,884,169 per year.

The levy is a renewal of the 12.5 mill fire levy that expired at the end of 2016.

The levy makes up about 90 percent of the fire department’s annual budget, according to Chief Mark Baird. The only department funding that doesn’t come from the levy comes from bills for ambulance transport and the calls that the department responds to in the Camp Dennison area, because Milford has a station closer to that area than Loveland.

The fire department has experienced a continual spike in requests for service. From 2011 to 2015, there was a 24 percent increase in EMS runs and a 20 percent increase in combined fire and EMS runs.

Due to the increased need for service, Baird had been hoping to get approval from the city council to ask voters for 14 mills, or an additional 1.5 mills, but said he was fine with the proposed renewal levy.

“The fire board, which runs the fire department, was agreeable to simply renew the existing tax levy for a period of another three years,” he explained. “The fire board felt like that was a doable thing.”

He added, “However, we are going to have to expend some of our cash reserves to stay in budget over the period of that levy, but that will not have an adverse effect on the department. Department operations will be the same as they were, and they are today, at the end of the three years, as far as we can tell without any unforeseen situations coming up.”

The department currently has 14 full time staff, which includes the chief, the assistant chief, the training captain, the lieutenant, the fire safety inspector and the administrative assistant. There are approximately 25 part time staff and eight volunteer members.

“We will definitely be spending into our cash reserves, but we’re in a position where we can do that for the period of this levy, which is three years, and it should have no ill effects,” Baird said.

He noted that the fire board and city council may revisit the idea of additional millage when they return to the table to discuss another replacement levy.

“That’s the decision that the fire board and the city would have to make collectively,” Baird explained. “But, reason would stand that at that point in time, we’ll probably need to have some kind of an increase just to keep up with the cost of doing business.”

He added, “Three years down the road, you know, we may have personnel issues that we need to address as well.”

In the meantime, Baird and the rest of the department will focus on gaining voter support for current proposed levy.

“We take nothing for granted that the tax levy will pass,” he said. “We will go out, and we will work that levy in the streets and in the meetings and go door-to-door.”

He added, “Historically, we’ve been well supported by the community, and we do everything we can to make our service a value added service.”