January 12th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Where she came from and just how she died remains a mystery to this day.

Her weathered tombstone, which once faced a walnut tree that in the 1980s was carved into a cross simply states “In Memory of Diana Daughter of Lemuel and Sara Whitney who died July 23, 1823 16 years old” rest along side of Highway U.S. 52 just outside of Chilo Ohio. Few who pass by know of her story.

It is speculated that she died of cholera or, dysentery and some say she was bitten by a snake.

Local legend has it that Diana and her family were travelling west on a wagon train when she died and was buried and left to rest near this tree.

In 1990 her tombstone was stolen, an apparent prop of a Halloween prank. In 1991 it was found in Norwood Ohio and returned to her grave.

Some who pass by leave flowers and mementos in respect to this young child, such as one family from Mt. Washington Ohio who has been leaving flowers on Memorial Day since 1946.

We would like to improve this grave site with a retaining wall, repair the broken head stone and place a small fence around her grave to encourage others to stop and give their respect to this forgotten child and to remember the hardship that our early pioneers endured.

Please help us spread the word about the gofundme account for Diana Whitney

Restoration project sponsored by Franklin Township Historical Society.

Thanks in advance for your assistance.