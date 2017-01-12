January 12th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati is releasing a critical appeal for type O positive blood. All eligible individuals are being asked to donate blood immediately.

“All eligible donors with type O positive blood are asked to donate as soon as possible,” reports Alecia Lipton, Hoxworth spokesperson. “This past few weeks we have experienced increased usage in our efforts to support ongoing treatment for cancer and transplant patients. This usage, combined with low blood collections over the holiday weekend, has significantly diminished our supply of O positive blood.”

As of Jan. 3, the blood center only has about 75 percent of the optimal O positive inventory needed to serve 31 tri-state hospitals.

“The blood types typically used the quickest in times of heavy usage are those that are the most common in the general population. Typically, we see the impact affect our Type O positive blood inventory before most other blood types. It is critical when usage outpaces collections that we are able to rapidly replenish our supply,” said Gregg Boothe, Associate Director of Hoxworth Blood Center. “With blood donations already low due to holidays and busy schedules, we are asking the community, and specifically our O positive donors, to support our efforts so that we can provide the appropriate blood type to hundreds of patients in area hospitals.”

In addition to O positive, Hoxworth asks donors with O negative and A positive blood types to schedule a donation at their earliest convenience.

Hoxworth operates seven Neighborhood Donor Centers in Anderson, Blue Ash, Ft. Mitchell, Mason, TriCounty, Western Hills and the Hoxworth Center adjacent to University Hospital. Walk-ins are welcome, however appointments are encouraged. Call 513-451-0910 or visit hoxworth.org.